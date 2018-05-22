Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rising gas prices will have many families staying closer to home this summer rather than hitting the road.

According to a GasBuddy survey only 58 percent of people surveyed said they would take a road trip this summer, that compares to 82 percent last year.

A whopping 39 percent of those surveyed said it’s due to high gas prices.

The survey results were released as the national gas price is at its highest point in more than three years.

“With refineries now well positioned for the summer months, we may see some relief in mid-June, but expect this summer to remain the priciest since 2014 with a strong likelihood of the national average hitting the psychological $3 per gallon barrier sometime this summer should we see any unexpected outages or geopolitical tensions flare,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

GasBuddy says the average price of a gallon of gas in the Pittsburgh area is $3.14. That’s up nearly six-cents from last week and 47-cents from last year.

The national average is $2.94 a gallon.