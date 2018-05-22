Filed Under:Baltimore, Fallen Officer, Maryland

PERRY HALL, Md. (AP) – Police say a teen has been arrested after the slaying of a Baltimore County, Maryland, police officer, and three other suspects are still being sought.

The Baltimore County Police and Fire Department said Tuesday on Twitter that the 16-year-old was arrested shortly after the female officer was fatally injured Monday. The police tweet did not explain the delay in announcing the teen’s apprehension. The teen’s name was not immediately released. Police said he is awaiting a bail hearing.

The officer was fatally wounded while investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle in a greater Baltimore suburb. The suspects were considered armed and dangerous.

Baltimore County Police Cpl. Shawn Vinson said Monday evening that heavily armed police – backed by trained dogs and aircraft – were conducting the wide manhunt in and around Perry Hall, Maryland, where the office was fatally injured Monday afternoon.

