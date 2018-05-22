Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

YOUNGWOOD (KDKA) – Vandals have struck again at a park in Westmoreland County.

According to a Tribune-Review report, the Youngwood Park and Pool has been vandalized for a second time this month.

In the most recent incident, the suspects knocked over portable toilets and broke into a box where tools and other supplies are stored. The damage is estimated to be at least several hundred dollars.

Earlier this month, Park and Pool Field saw vandals do what officials say is more than $1,000 in damage, bending gates, breaking open a storage locker, and spreading lime and field dry all over the place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at (724)-832-3288.