PITTSBURGH, PA – Tampa-based fast food chain Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants Inc. is in expansion mode and plans to add two dozen Pittsburgh locations, a company spokesperson announced Wednesday.

The company, which operates two differently named eateries with the same menu – Checkers and Rally’s, currently has 870 restaurants nationwide. The company is adding another 76 this year and plans another hundred in 2019.

That aggressive expansion is possible in part because the company’s 1,000-square-foot restaurants are modular units. They are built off-site and delivered to locations ready to open with cooking equipment already installed and utensils stored in drawers.

