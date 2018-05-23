Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for new leads in a cold case murder investigation in Homewood.

The crime scene was just outside the former Brushton Social 30-30 After-Hours Club on Frankstown Avenue. It was there that a well-known barber was gunned down seven years ago.

In the early morning hours of July 15, 2011, 34-year-old Steven Daniels Jr. was shot multiple times.

“He was a well-known barber from the area. The last we know he worked out of a shop in Monroeville, and he had a strong, strong clientele that followed him wherever he went,” said Pittsburgh Police Det. Jason Farrell. “He went by the nickname of ‘Hollywood.’”

Daniels was in the club hanging out with a friend, talking to a woman. They went outside and were chatting, and there was a burst of gunfire.

He was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“From witnesses, we’ve been able to ascertain that the actor was a black male, heavy set, darker complexion, was wearing a black mask that covered his face from the nose down,” said Det. Farrell. “Another witness was able to give that they saw the gunman run from the scene, across Frankstown, and get into what they believe to be an older model Chevy Camaro.”

If investigators have determined a motive, they have not released those details to the public.

“Been in regular contact with the family, they are still beside themselves over this, and they just want any kind of answers, and justice for their son,” Det. Farrell said.

The Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477.

Information leading to a conviction could be worth $1,000.