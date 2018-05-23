Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BELLEVUE (KDKA) – One person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a business in Bellevue Wednesday morning.

According to officials, a vehicle crashed into the NAPA Auto Parts store in the 4200 block of Ohio River Boulevard around 11 a.m.

Firefighters were called to the scene and are working to secure the building.

One person has been injured, but their condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

