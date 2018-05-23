Filed Under:Bellevue, Local TV, NAPA Auto Parts, Ohio River Boulevard

BELLEVUE (KDKA) – One person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a business in Bellevue Wednesday morning.

According to officials, a vehicle crashed into the NAPA Auto Parts store in the 4200 block of Ohio River Boulevard around 11 a.m.

(Photo Credit: Jeff Roupe/KDKA)

(Photo Credit: Jeff Roupe/KDKA)

Firefighters were called to the scene and are working to secure the building.

One person has been injured, but their condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

