PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have charged a Pittsburgh woman with bringing a handgun to a preschool where a 3-year-old boy found it and picked it up.

Stacey Gibson, of Homewood, is charged with endangerment for the incident, which happened at Crescent Early Childhood in East Hills earlier this month.

Witnesses reportedly saw the little boy reach into the purse and pick up the gun before both were taken away from him.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, police say three woman yelled to the child to put the weapon down and then a staff member moved the purse and gun to a higher cabinet.

Police say Gibson has a license to carry, but guns are banned from school property.

The PG reports that the school reported the incident to police two days later.