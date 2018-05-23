By Marty Griffin
Filed Under:Get Marty, Newcastle, Pension, veteran

NEWCASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – What a difference a dollar can make.

A local veteran learned that the hard way when one dollar led to his V-A pension being cut. And it was a significant cut.

“It makes me ashamed to call myself an American. I’m ashamed to be a veteran,” said 74-year-old Newcastle resident Carl Robertson.

Robertson is a Vietnam veteran. He volunteered to serve on a Naval Intelligence ship during the war. A month ago the VA sent Robertson a letter he describes as “disturbing.”

carl robertson Get Marty: $1 Leads To Veteran’s Pension Being Cut

Photo Credit: KDKA

Under a banner headlined “What we have been told”, the VA writes “We thought you were receiving Social Security for yourself of $798. Now Social Security tells us that you have been receiving Social Security of $799 per month.”

“A dollar. They are sending me a letter over a dollar,” Robertson said.

Turns out the dollar made a difference. Carl Robertson’s pension payment was reduced by nearly four hundred dollars per month.

“It’s devastating,” Robertson said. “It’s all I live on.”

Get Marty reached out to the VA. The agency responded immediately. The VA says the pension is a supplement to a veterans “other” monthly income. It is designed to bring a vets income up to what congress determines to be a livable wage. The VA says the extra dollar a month income pushed Robertson into a higher income bracket.

“That’s just plain ridiculous,” says Robertson.

The VA did tell Get Marty it looked closely at his records and additional documents. As a result, the veteran will be getting a nearly five thousand dollar retroactive payment from the VA.

Robertson is pleased. However, he believes the VA owes him more money.

Meantime, the VA says it has apologized to Robertson.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch