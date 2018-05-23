Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One of Kennywood’s popular roller coasters is vying for the title of best in the United States.

According to USA Today, a panel of experts narrowed the field down to 20, which includes Phantom’s Revenge!

Kennywood is facing stiff competition from other coasters at Cedar Point, Busch Gardens, Six Flags and more.

Now, it’s up to the public to decide the winner.

Voting will end at noon on June 11. The top 10 will be announced on June 22.