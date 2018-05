Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was killed in a shooting late Tuesday night in Uniontown, Fayette County.

Police were called to the scene on Dunlap Street around 9:30 p.m.

Uniontown City Police confirmed the victim is a male in his late 20’s. He was from Uniontown. His name was not immediately released.

Uniontown City Police said they were actively pursuing leads early Wednesday morning.