Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off a delicious recipe that is perfect for a Memorial Day cookout!

Cajun Fruity Barbeque Ribs

  • 4-1/2 pounds – Baby Back Ribs
  • 2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning (see recipe)
  • 2 pints fresh blueberries washed and picked through for stems
  • 1 pint Jack Carr’s Barbecue Sauce (see recipe)
  • ½ cup freshly squeezed orange juice

Directions:

Allow to come to room temperature for ½ hour.

Prepare the sauce; In a food processor or blender combine the blueberries and orange juice. Process until smooth. Add the barbecue sauce and process again until fully mixed. Refrigerate until needed. This makes about 5 cups of sauce. Reserve about 2-1/2 cups for use here. Freeze leftover sauce for up to 3 months or refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Ribs: Preheat the oven to 300 degrees.

Rub the ribs with the Cajun seasoning. Place them in large roasting pan and cover them with foil. Roast the ribs for about 2 ½ hours. They will be very tender.

Stir the BBQ sauce well, baste both sides of the ribs with a liberal amount of sauce. Cover and cook for about 20 – 30 minutes. Cut the ribs into thirds and serve.

Cajun seasoning

  • 2 tablespoons chili powder
  • 2 tablespoons paprika
  • 1-tablespoon ground coriander
  • 1-tablespoon garlic powder
  • 1-tablespoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1-teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1-teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano

Directions

Combine all ingredients thoroughly and store in an airtight jar.

Yield: 1/2 cup

Jack Carr’s Barbecue Sauce

  • 1 cup chopped onions
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 cups ketchup
  • 1 cup chili sauce
  • 1 cup Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 cups apple cider vinegar
  • 2 cups light brown sugar
  • ¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons dry mustard
  • 4 cloves fresh garlic – chopped
  • Cayenne pepper to taste
  • Salt to taste
  • Red pepper flakes to taste

Directions:

In a large pot, sauté the onions in the vegetable oil until golden brown.

Add in remaining ingredients and bring to a boil over medium high heat. Reduce heat to medium low and cook for about 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Adjust seasoning, cool and store in glass jar in refrigerator.

This sauce will keep for months and it also freezes well.

1 batch will yield 4 pints

