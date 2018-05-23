Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off a delicious recipe that is perfect for a Memorial Day cookout!

Cajun Fruity Barbeque Ribs

4-1/2 pounds – Baby Back Ribs

2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning (see recipe)

2 pints fresh blueberries washed and picked through for stems

1 pint Jack Carr’s Barbecue Sauce (see recipe)

½ cup freshly squeezed orange juice

Directions:

Allow to come to room temperature for ½ hour.

Prepare the sauce; In a food processor or blender combine the blueberries and orange juice. Process until smooth. Add the barbecue sauce and process again until fully mixed. Refrigerate until needed. This makes about 5 cups of sauce. Reserve about 2-1/2 cups for use here. Freeze leftover sauce for up to 3 months or refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Ribs: Preheat the oven to 300 degrees.

Rub the ribs with the Cajun seasoning. Place them in large roasting pan and cover them with foil. Roast the ribs for about 2 ½ hours. They will be very tender.

Stir the BBQ sauce well, baste both sides of the ribs with a liberal amount of sauce. Cover and cook for about 20 – 30 minutes. Cut the ribs into thirds and serve.

Cajun seasoning

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 tablespoons paprika

1-tablespoon ground coriander

1-tablespoon garlic powder

1-tablespoon salt

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1-teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1-teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Directions

Combine all ingredients thoroughly and store in an airtight jar.

Yield: 1/2 cup

Jack Carr’s Barbecue Sauce

1 cup chopped onions

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 cups ketchup

1 cup chili sauce

1 cup Worcestershire sauce

2 cups apple cider vinegar

2 cups light brown sugar

¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 teaspoons dry mustard

4 cloves fresh garlic – chopped

Cayenne pepper to taste

Salt to taste

Red pepper flakes to taste

Directions:

In a large pot, sauté the onions in the vegetable oil until golden brown.

Add in remaining ingredients and bring to a boil over medium high heat. Reduce heat to medium low and cook for about 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Adjust seasoning, cool and store in glass jar in refrigerator.

This sauce will keep for months and it also freezes well.

1 batch will yield 4 pints