Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off a delicious recipe that is perfect for a Memorial Day cookout!
Cajun Fruity Barbeque Ribs
- 4-1/2 pounds – Baby Back Ribs
- 2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning (see recipe)
- 2 pints fresh blueberries washed and picked through for stems
- 1 pint Jack Carr’s Barbecue Sauce (see recipe)
- ½ cup freshly squeezed orange juice
Directions:
Allow to come to room temperature for ½ hour.
Prepare the sauce; In a food processor or blender combine the blueberries and orange juice. Process until smooth. Add the barbecue sauce and process again until fully mixed. Refrigerate until needed. This makes about 5 cups of sauce. Reserve about 2-1/2 cups for use here. Freeze leftover sauce for up to 3 months or refrigerate for up to 1 week.
Ribs: Preheat the oven to 300 degrees.
Rub the ribs with the Cajun seasoning. Place them in large roasting pan and cover them with foil. Roast the ribs for about 2 ½ hours. They will be very tender.
Stir the BBQ sauce well, baste both sides of the ribs with a liberal amount of sauce. Cover and cook for about 20 – 30 minutes. Cut the ribs into thirds and serve.
Cajun seasoning
- 2 tablespoons chili powder
- 2 tablespoons paprika
- 1-tablespoon ground coriander
- 1-tablespoon garlic powder
- 1-tablespoon salt
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1-teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1-teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
Directions
Combine all ingredients thoroughly and store in an airtight jar.
Yield: 1/2 cup
Jack Carr’s Barbecue Sauce
- 1 cup chopped onions
- 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 2 cups ketchup
- 1 cup chili sauce
- 1 cup Worcestershire sauce
- 2 cups apple cider vinegar
- 2 cups light brown sugar
- ¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons dry mustard
- 4 cloves fresh garlic – chopped
- Cayenne pepper to taste
- Salt to taste
- Red pepper flakes to taste
Directions:
In a large pot, sauté the onions in the vegetable oil until golden brown.
Add in remaining ingredients and bring to a boil over medium high heat. Reduce heat to medium low and cook for about 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Adjust seasoning, cool and store in glass jar in refrigerator.
This sauce will keep for months and it also freezes well.
1 batch will yield 4 pints