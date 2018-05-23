Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers signed third-round draft pick Mason Rudolph to a four-year contract on Wednesday.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be in this situation,” Rudolph said, according to Steelers.com. “It was one of the situations where I kind of had my finger on the whole time. I thought if I get a chance to be a part of this organization, one that everyone has nothing but great things to say about it, with a chance to play whenever the time comes, it’s great. I’ll prepare like I’m a starter and compete my butt off. It’s something I’ve dreamt about for a long time.”

We have signed our third-round pick, QB Mason Rudolph. MORE: https://t.co/DhOo6eQ5Yk pic.twitter.com/R9anPXSpSp — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 23, 2018

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound quarterback out of Oklahoma was the Steelers’ first of two picks in the third round, taken with the 76th overall pick after they traded up three spots to select him. He finished his college career with a school record 32-9 record while throwing for 13,618 yards.

“He is big, strong, athletic,” Steelers offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner said, according to the team’s official website. “A pretty accomplished player at his school. He is a winner. Very talented. Throws the deep ball really well. It’s a value here. Something we like to do and something we have done very effectively.”

First-round pick Terrell Edmunds is the last player the Steelers need to sign from this year’s draft.