UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — The main suspect was apprehended by police on Wednesday afternoon after one person was killed in a shooting late Tuesday night in Uniontown, Fayette County.

Tyree “Brick” Smith, 22, has been taken into custody, KDKA confirmed. Police are also looking for a second man described as 5-foot-8 with a large build, dark skin and “large ears.”

Police were called to the scene on Dunlap Street around 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a deceased man later identified as 28-year-old Richard Hinton of Uniontown inside the house with multiple gunshot wounds.

Smith was also wanted by local police for an April 16 shooting in Aliquippa. According to an Aliquippa police report, he shot into a house in the 300 block of Return Street in Aliquippa. Police said one resident’s family member had recently filed for a protection from abuse order against him. Smith fled after the shooting, police said.

In Tuesday night’s shooting, police said there were several other people inside the house, including children.

A juvenile told police they woke up and saw two men in their bedroom. The men were said to be passing a revolver back and forth. One of the men, known to the juvenile as “Brick,” allegedly said, “If someone runs up in here, we gonna blast them.”

The juvenile said Hinton came up the stairs and got into an argument with “Brick.” The argument escalated and “Brick” allegedly pulled out the revolver and shot Hinton in the head. As “Brick” left the room, he allegedly fired two more shots into Hinton’s body.

Then, “Brick” and the other unidentified man fled out the back door of the home.

Police obtained photos of “Brick” and showed them to witnesses, who identified the man as Smith.

According to the report on the April 16 shooting, residents told officers Smith showed up and was “fighting to get into the house.” Police said Smith pulled out a black and silver handgun and fired into the house. About five people were inside at the time.

Officers found a shell casing on the street, police said.

According to the report, a woman contacted Aliquippa police that night and identified Smith as the shooter. Police said she reported Smith was headed back to Aliquippa because he left cocaine in the woman’s vehicle. However, he did not return to the area, police said.

According to the report, two of the victims on April 17 reported Smith was threatening them over Facebook. Police said the victims showed officers a video of Smith holding an assault rifle and threatening that he was “on his way to Aliquippa to kill all of them.”

Smith also claimed to be the cousin of a man charged with shooting five people at a 2016 picnic in Wilkinsburg, police said.

A police report filed by Aliquippa police lists Smith’s address as 328 Crescent Gardens Drive. Uniontown police did not release a recent address connected to him, but said he has ties to Aliquippa, Penn Hills and Pittsburgh.

Smith was charged by Aliquippa police with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, carrying a firearm without a license and illegal possession of a firearm.

