MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) — Fox News contributor and controversial commentator Tomi Lahren’s trip to Minneapolis did not end well.

The day after Lahren appeared at a “Family, Freedom and Final Thoughts” show at the Pantages Theatre, she visited the Union Restaurant in downtown Minneapolis for brunch Sunday.

As she and her parents were making their way out, someone threw water on her, splashing both her and her mother.

So this is disgusting, disrespectful and abusive behaviour. @TomiLahren was out today & had a drink thrown over her by another female. Is this what the ‘tolerant & loving left’ have been reduced to? #tomilahren pic.twitter.com/cIin6tc9Bs — Maria Macrae (@maryanne_macrae) May 21, 2018

Others yelled profanities at her.

[Warning: video below contains explicit language]

They threw a drink at @TomiLahren while we were just having brunch. pic.twitter.com/SeJ2t67CMP — Shelby (@JonesonTop42) May 20, 2018

Lahren is known for her controversial opinions. In 2016, she called Black Lives Matter the “new KKK”.

On Twitter, President Donald Trump defended Lahren:

Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

Lahren talked about the incident on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning.

“Unfortunately, there was a group of people, probably around my age, who thought it would be funny to throw water at me and start chanting profanity,” Lahren said. “Not something that I’m not used to, but very disheartening.”

Lahren says the people who threw water just wanted their 15 minutes of fame.

“You don’t have to like me. You don’t have to like my political opinions, but you don’t have the right to throw things at me,” she said.