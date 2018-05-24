Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Several barges are loose on the Monongahela River between the Rankin Bridge and the Homestead Grays Bridge on Thursday afternoon.
Allegheny County says approximately 15 barges loaded with coal broke loose. Two of the barges sunk and one of them appears to be spilling coal into the water.
Three of the barges struck the Rankin Bridge and four are headed downriver toward the Grays Bridge. Both bridges are now closed.
Crews are currently attempting to pull the barges together. The Army Corps of Engineers and the Coast Guard were notified and the county requested their assistance with corralling the barges. The railroads have been notified and advised to slow their rail traffic and downstream locks and dams have also been identified.
There is currently no word on what caused them to break loose.
