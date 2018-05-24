Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – You’ll soon be able to zip around Pittsburgh on an electric scooter.

A fleet of 100 e-Scooters, provided by on-demand mobility service Scoobi, will be available to be rented by next month.

Scoobi CEO Mike Moran said in a press release: “Our goal is to reinvent the way Pittsburghers travel, providing an affordable, environmentally conscious way to experience the City. Scooters allow people to skip the cramped city bus or expensive rideshare car and enjoy a low-cost way to get around town. It’s about fun, efficiency and freedom-of-movement.”

Charging stations will be set up throughout Downtown Pittsburgh and the East End, but the scooters will be dockless, so they could be anywhere in the city.

An app will tell you where they are and how to unlock them.

The scooters can go up to 30 miles per hour and have a range of 34 miles per battery charges.

To download the Scoobi app, visit: www.scoobi.com.