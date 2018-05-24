Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new specialty grocery store is about to open its doors in the Pittsburgh area.

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, of the Midwest, is expanding into Pennsylvania with two stores – one in Bridgeville and the other in Pleasant Hills.

Their grand openings are set for Wednesday, June 13, at 7 a.m.

It will kick off a four-day celebration with music, kid-friendly activities, food, beer tasting and more. Plus, the grocer says the first 250 shoppers through the doors will get a free bag of groceries.

The store in Bridgeville is located on Washington Pike and the Pleasant Hills location will be on Clariton Boulevard.

Fresh Thyme says they focus on “healthy, organic products and groceries,” and sell an array of products.

Fresh Thyme President and CEO Chris Sherrell says in a statement: “As part of our ongoing commitment to bringing healthy, natural and organic products to all, we’ve been eager to expand to Pennsylvania. We look forward to becoming engrained in the Pittsburgh area and serving its people. From stocking local products, hiring residents and partnering with nonprofits in the area, we are fully committed to serving the Pittsburgh community as part of our growing family.”

In addition, the stores are looking for workers. Between the two stores, there are more than 250 full-time and part-time positions.

If you’re interested in applying, visit: https://www.freshthyme.com/careers/