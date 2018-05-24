Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – Investigators in the murder of 33-year old school teacher Rachael DelTondo are now asking to seal search warrants as they continue work toward making an arrest.

DelTondo was shot to death in her parents’ driveway on Mother’s Day. So far, there have been no arrests, and police haven’t named a suspect.

Up until now, search warrants in the case have not been sealed, allowing reporters to learn that police have served warrants on the cellphones of at least three people: DelTondo’s on-again off-again boyfriend, 20-year-old Sheldon Jeter, her friend, 17-year-old Lauren Watkins, and Lauren’s mother, Stephanie.

Additionally, police have served warrants allowing them to examine the Facebook pages of the Watkins and Jeter, and to seize some of his clothing.

Lauren Watkins and Sheldon Jeter’s older brother, Tyrie, were with DelTondo right before the murder. They dropped her off at her parents’ home approximately four minutes before neighbors heard gunshots.

KDKA Investigator Andy Sheehan reports that police do not appear to have any eyewitnesses, nor have they found the weapon used to kill DelTondo.

At this point, they appear to be trying to build a circumstantial case, using cellphone records, which include calls and texts, any conversations between the key players in the case over social media, and surveillance video that might corroborate or call into question the stories of those people police have interviewed.

So far, police have questioned, among others: Sheldon Jeter, whose attorney has repeatedly told reporters that his client did not kill DelTondo; Frank Catroppa, DelTondo’s former fiancé, who, according to his attorney, has a rock solid alibi; Tyrie Jeter and Lauren Watkins.

