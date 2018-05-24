Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Memorial Day Weekend kicks off on Friday and a lot of people are getting an early start.

After months of snow and cold, sunshine is calling. This weekend begins the unofficial start to the summer travel season.

On Thursday, local law enforcement took the time to remind everyone about the dangers of distracted driving. Triple-A is joining up with law enforcement officers to spread the message about Operation Care, a national program with the goal of making sure everyone arrives safely at their destination.

The Memorial Day holiday weekend is the deadliest three-day weekend of the year, but with more awareness, things are improving.