Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re planning on traveling for Memorial Day, you’re not alone.

According to AAA, more than 41.5 million Americans will be traveling during the holiday weekend, which is 5 percent more than last year. That’s also the highest total in more than 12 years.

That increase is expected to be felt on major roadways.

According to a press release, “INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, says travel delays on major roads could be more than three times longer than normal.”

The heaviest travel days are expected to be Thursday and Friday.

Pennsylvania Turnpike officials are expecting about 2.3 million vehicles to use the toll road during the holiday weekend.

“Before you head out on your road trip, plan accordingly and be aware that extra cars mean more traffic and perhaps more accidents. Put your phone down. Slow down. Pay careful attention and take regular breaks,” Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said.

Pennsylvania State Police will also have extra patrols to help motorists. They will also be looking for aggressive and distracted drivers.

“These dangerous habits can, and do, result in crashes,” explains Devitt who also notes that more than 1,300 speeding citations were issued last year during the Memorial Day travel period as well as 57 seatbelt citations and four arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” State Police Lt. David Devitt said.

If you’re planning on driving, be prepared to pay more at the pump. According to AAA, the average gas price in April was $2.72. That’s an increase of 33 cents from last year.