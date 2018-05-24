Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A mother and son are both facing charges in connection with allegations of sexual abuse at a daycare in the city’s Perry South neighborhood.

David Tyus, 18, is accused of inappropriately touching young children at the daycare that his mother operated from her Maple Avenue home.

Victoria Tyus is accused of allowing her son, who did not have the proper clearances, to be alone with the children while she was out of town or at church.

The victim, whose mother came forward told police earlier this month, alleges the inappropriate contact had been going on almost daily.

According to the criminal complaint, the child told police “that David does bad stuff to all the kids.” Because of that police believe she may not be the only victim.

The criminal complaint reports the child told investigators “that on nearly a daily basis that David has been touching them.” Police say she told them that he allegedly put his hands down her pants and other inappropriate behaviors.

Police say Victoria Tyus initially said her son had not been home recently, and did not have access to the children, the criminal complaint reports. But then admitted he had been staying there.

Authorities say they then found David staying in a trailer covered by a tarp at the back of his mother’s home.

During a police interview, the criminal complaint says Tyus told investigators he had been “alone with the children on numerous occasions despite not having proper clearances.”

According to the criminal complaint, Tyus said “the daycare girls would sit on his lap and he would ‘tickle’ them,” and he had also kissed them.

Police say he also told them he allegedly had sex in the home with another woman while the children were there.

David Tyus is now facing charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.