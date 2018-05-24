Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Already in jail on multiple charges, Thomas Stanko, the man investigators called the “person of interest” in the disappearance of Cassandra Gross, was found in violation of parole on Thursday.

As a result, Stanko will be behind bars for the time being.

“He’s a danger to get out,” Joseph Gozdick, an alleged assault victim of Stanko’s, told KDKA after taking the stand in Stanko’s parole violation hearing in Greensburg on Thursday. “He’s a threat to anybody.”

Stanko allegedly attacked Godzick inside the Latrobe bar, Tin Lizzy. The parole violations stem from the alleged assault.

“He busted my teeth out,” Gozdick said. “He assaulted me.”

Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani revoked Stanko’s parole.

Kathe Cross, the mother of 51-year-old Cassandra Gross, who has been missing since early April, shared her thoughts.

“I know my daughter is dead,” said Kathe Gross. “I know (Stanko) killed her but they can’t prove it.”

Stanko was the former boyfriend of Cassandra Gross. Kathe Gross said she hopes Stanko’s stay in jail will result in a break in her daughter’s case.

“The longer he sits there, maybe he’ll get a little antsy and decide to say what he did and take a plea and let it go,” Kathe Gross said.