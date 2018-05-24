Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Detectives arrested two individuals who were allegedly using heroin with two small children in the car while parked in the McDonald’s lot on Penn Avenue in Wilkinsburg on Thursday.

The children, ages 14 months and 3 years, were in the back seat when narcotics detectives approached the passenger in the car, Bethany Aiello of Indian, Pa. She was in the process of injecting herself when narcotics detectives approached. Aiello identified herself as the mother of the two children, ages 14 months and 3 years old.

The driver, Jeremy Sleiman, told police he was homeless.

Detective’s confiscated suspected fentanyl laced heroin as well as paraphernalia that included needles and a spoon. Police described the inside of the vehicle to be “in deplorable condition with garbage and food strewn about the backseat area where the children were sitting.”

Aiello and Sleiman transported to the Allegheny County Jail and charged with possession, endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment.

The children were taken to Children’s Hospital for examination and are being turned offer to Children, Youth and Families authorities.