ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Shaler Township man is under arrest, accused of molesting a child he was supposed to be babysitting.

Dylan McKinney, 26, is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.

According to Ross Township Police, McKinney was working for an online childcare and babysitting service and was contracted to the victim’s family through that provider.

Ross Township Police are working with the Hampton Township Police Department in the investigation.

Police say they believe McKinney may have sexually assaulted other children as well.

They are asking anyone who has contracted him for babysitting services to contact their local police department.

McKinney is in the Allegheny County Jail. He was arraigned and his bond was set at $100,000.

