PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mt. Lebanon resident Wei-Ming Shi was seen running from KDKA-TV’s camera after his initial court appearance in August of 2016. On Friday, he was seen holding up his backup in the passenger seat of the car his wife was driving after he was sentenced.

Shi’s attorney Patrick Thomassey said he’s satisfied with what the judge handed down.

“My client is 60 years old. He’s never been in trouble in his life. He worked two jobs and I think Judge Walton took all of that into consideration,” Defense Attorney Patrick Thomassey said.

The judge sentenced Shi to three months in a residential re-entry center followed by one year of supervised release and a $5,000 fine.

Thomassey told the judge Shi doesn’t have a criminal record so it’s highly unlikely he will ever break the law again.

“I told the judge, ‘I know perverts. He’s not one,'” Thomassey said.

Thomassey called five witnesses to the stand. Shi’s wife was very emotional telling the judge the couple has been in the United States nearly 30 years and described her husband as a great provider.

The victim testified she and Wei-Ming Shi had a typical airplane conversation prior to falling asleep. When she woke up, she said his hands were under her dress. She said she never consented to this behavior.

“It was more flirtatious. I mean, keep in mind — he’s Chinese. The language barrier I think really did get in the way,” Thomassey said.

Shi apologized to the court and told the judge he was misinterpreted. However, the judge called his actions repulsive.

The judge is letting Shi self-report to the halfway house since he doesn’t have a prior record.