Al

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Al is a handsome, social boy who is ready to find a loving family to call his own. Al is FIV-positive, which simply means he has a slightly weakened immune system, but with regular visits to the veterinarian, nothing holds Al back from living a perfectly normal life! He’s a lively guy and is sure to bring plenty of joy to his new home. If you’re looking for a friendly feline to join your family, Al is the cat for you!

To find out more about how to adopt Al, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Gigi

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi! I’m Gigi! I am a very affectionate cat just waiting for someone to come and give me a wonderful forever home! I would do best in a quiet home without dogs (I do not care for them much).

Click here to watch a video of Gigi!

To find out more about how to adopt Gigi, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

PJ

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

Meet PJ! This handsome boy was found as a stray and is a Beagle mix. PJ is a young dog, we estimate him to be around 3-years-old.

True to his hound nature, PJ likes to walk with his nose to the ground, sniffing out any scent he picks up. He is a friendly guy and loves to play. When PJ gets excited, he enjoys running around as fast as his legs will carry him!

If you are looking for an outdoorsy guy that’s always up for an adventure, PJ just may be your perfect match!

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

