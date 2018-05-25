Filed Under:Indiana County, Local TV, Retail Theft, Walmart, White Township

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WHITE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are trying to identify three men suspected of stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from a Walmart in Indiana County.

State police say they believe three men stole about $1,020 worth of Roku devices and modems from the White Township Walmart just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

indiana county walmart retail theft 3 Men Suspected Of Stealing More Than $1,000 In Merchandise From Walmart

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police)

When store employees confronted one of the suspects, he dropped about $600 worth of merchandise then ran out of the store.

Photos of the three men and their suspected getaway vehicle were taken from surveillance footage.

indiana county walmart retail theft vehicle 3 Men Suspected Of Stealing More Than $1,000 In Merchandise From Walmart

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police)

Police ask anyone who is able to identify the suspects or anyone with information on the theft to contact them.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch