WHITE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are trying to identify three men suspected of stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from a Walmart in Indiana County.

State police say they believe three men stole about $1,020 worth of Roku devices and modems from the White Township Walmart just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

When store employees confronted one of the suspects, he dropped about $600 worth of merchandise then ran out of the store.

Photos of the three men and their suspected getaway vehicle were taken from surveillance footage.

Police ask anyone who is able to identify the suspects or anyone with information on the theft to contact them.