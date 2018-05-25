Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Zoo welcomed a litter of lynxes earlier this month!

Chayne, the Zoo’s female Canadian lynx, gave birth to five kittens on May 9.

The Zoo says this is Chayne’s third litter of kittens. She successfully raised her first two litters at the New York State Zoo. This is her first litter in Pittsburgh, and it’s the first ever litter of lynxes born at the Pittsburgh Zoo.

The five kittens are starting to open their eyes and will remain in their nesting den with Chayne for several weeks as their eyes fully open and their ears unfold. An infared camera in the den allows zookeepers to keep an eye on the litter.

The Zoo says the kittens are very active and vocal, and they’re starting to explore the den.

The next milestone for the kittens will be their first exam. They won’t know the genders of the kittens until then.

The Zoo says the kittens will make their public debut sometime in the coming weeks.