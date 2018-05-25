Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg will be stopping by Ross Township to visit their Wahlburgers location at the Block Northway next week.

The Block Northway says the three brothers will make an appearance at the restaurant on Friday, June 1 for a special event.

Fans can come to the mall between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to catch a glimpse of the brothers “and maybe even some local celebrity friends!”

The restaurant will be closed for a private party during the day, then reopen for business at 5:30 p.m.

Frank Licata, president and principal of LRC Realty, says the appearance will be captured as part of the Wahlberg brothers’ A&E reality show.

The restaurant is also holding a contest offering tickets to the VIP event.

Anyone who stops by the Block Northway location through May 30 can enter to win.