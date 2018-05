Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BRADDOCK (KDKA) — Three firefighters were hurt battling a blaze at a home in Braddock on Saturday.

A home on Summit Street went up in flames around 3:30 p.m.

Sources tell KDKA-TV that two firefighters overheated and one suffered a cut at the scene.

The house was vacant. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.