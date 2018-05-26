Filed Under:Animal Abuse, Humane Society, Local TV, Ohio

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (KDKA) — Someone who apparently wanted their dog to go to a good home had a cruel way of showing it.

Jenn Thomas, executive director of the Ross County Humane Society, says someone called the police to report they saw a dog left in a cage in Yoctangee Park in Chillicothe, Ohio.

ross county humane society puppy free FREE, GOOD HOMES ONLY: Dog Found With Writing All Over Fur In Permanent Marker

(Photo Credit: Jenn Thomas/Facebook)

When the County Dog Warden dropped the puppy off at the Ross County Humane Society, they saw the puppy had writing all over her fur in permanent marker.

“The people of our community have not ceased to amaze me and not in a good way,” Thomas wrote in a Facebook post. “THIS is not acceptable.”

ross county humane society puppy good homes only FREE, GOOD HOMES ONLY: Dog Found With Writing All Over Fur In Permanent Marker

(Photo Credit: Jenn Thomas/Facebook)

The dog had “FREE” written in large letters on one side of her body, something indistinguishable written on the other side of her body and “GOOD HOMES ONLY” written on the top of her head.

ross county humane society puppy clean FREE, GOOD HOMES ONLY: Dog Found With Writing All Over Fur In Permanent Marker

(Photo Credit: Jenn Thomas)

The puppy was cleaned up and is at the Ross County Humane Society.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch