CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (KDKA) — Someone who apparently wanted their dog to go to a good home had a cruel way of showing it.

Jenn Thomas, executive director of the Ross County Humane Society, says someone called the police to report they saw a dog left in a cage in Yoctangee Park in Chillicothe, Ohio.

When the County Dog Warden dropped the puppy off at the Ross County Humane Society, they saw the puppy had writing all over her fur in permanent marker.

“The people of our community have not ceased to amaze me and not in a good way,” Thomas wrote in a Facebook post. “THIS is not acceptable.”

The dog had “FREE” written in large letters on one side of her body, something indistinguishable written on the other side of her body and “GOOD HOMES ONLY” written on the top of her head.

The puppy was cleaned up and is at the Ross County Humane Society.