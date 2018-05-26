Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers players and current sportscasters Tunch Ilkin and Craig Wolfley hosted the 16th annual Tunch & Wolf’s Walk for the Homeless to raise awareness and funds for the Light of Life Rescue Mission on Saturday.

“In 1987, I walked through the doors of Light of Life Rescue Mission for the first time and I was just blown away by what I saw,” Ilkin said. “It’s been a big part of our family. I don’t know how many times in the last 30 years I walked through the doors of Light of Life, but I’m never the same when I walk out.”

This year’s walk was held at the Great Lawn across from Heinz Field off of North Shore Drive. The family-friendly 10k walk along the North Shore Trails started at 10 a.m. After the walk, participants were treated to a picnic style lunch of pulled pork sandwiches donated by Pittsburgh Barbeque Company, hamburgers and hot dogs.

“Our first year, we had 12 walkers,” said Ilkin. “If you follow the old concert adage that if there are more people on stage than there are in the stands then it is time to close down the show- we should have probably closed it down. But what we did was, we went behind the stage and we said, ‘Let’s pray the Lord will send more people.’ And then 8 people realized they were at the wrong event so they left! Since then, though, it has grown quite a bit.”

For the past several years, around 1,000 attended the event and roughly $100K was raised each year.