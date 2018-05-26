Filed Under:Kennywood, Kennywood Amusement Park, Local TV, West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — People heading to Kennywood this Memorial Day weekend could get a great deal at the local theme park.

Kennywood is offering a buy one, get one free deal for Sunday, the opening day of the two-day Blues and Rib Festival, when tickets are purchased online.

Special vendors include The Swhinery, Jim’s Smokin’ Que, Rogue BBQ, Two Brothers BBQ, PGH Smokehouse and Twelve Whiskey BBQ.

Blues acts include Jimbo and the Soupbones, Soul Survivors, The Woods Family, Jill West & Blues Attack, The Fabulous Booze Brothers and Billy & the Regulators.

There will also be a fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, weather permitting.

