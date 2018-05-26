Filed Under:ACC, Atlantic Coast Conference, lOUISVILLE, Pitt, Pitt Panthers, University Of Pittsburgh

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Devin Mann homered and drove in three runs, and Louisville advanced to the Atlantic Coast Conference title game after beating Pittsburgh 5-2 on Saturday.

Mann hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning and had an RBI triple in the first, and Josh Stowers drove in his ninth run of the tournament to help the fifth-seeded Cardinals (43-16) reach their first ACC final. They will play the Florida State-Clemson winner Sunday in the championship.

Ron Washington Jr. pulled the 12th-seeded Panthers (29-26) to 3-2 with his two-run homer off Nick Bennett in the sixth.

Mann put the Cardinals back up by two with his drive to left-center field an inning later.

Stowers, who drove in six runs in Louisville’s win over Wake Forest and added two more RBIs against Duke, put the Cardinals up 2-0 in the fourth inning with an RBI double.

