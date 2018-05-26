Filed Under:Austin Meadows, Corey Dickerson, Gregory Polanco, Jose Osuna, Local TV, Pittsburgh Pirates, Starling Marte

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates reinstated outfielder Starling Marte from the 10-day disabled list on Saturday.

gettyimages 665861588 Pirates Activate Marte From DL, Option Osuna

Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Marte, who took batting practice before Friday’s game, has been on the DL since straining his right oblique on May 15.

“Marte’s going through full-blown workout activity today,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle told KDKA news partner The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Friday. “He went through a schedule (Thursday). Even with the day game he got some things done — hit off velocity, hit spin. He’s run the bases.”

Marte is batting .308 with five six homers, 19 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 41 games this season.

To make room for Marte on the 25-man active roster, infielder/outfielder José Osuna was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

The Pirates outfield is now crowded with Marte joining Gregory Polanco, Corey Dickerson and top outfield prospect Austin Meadows.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch