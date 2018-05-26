Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates reinstated outfielder Starling Marte from the 10-day disabled list on Saturday.

Marte, who took batting practice before Friday’s game, has been on the DL since straining his right oblique on May 15.

“Marte’s going through full-blown workout activity today,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle told KDKA news partner The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Friday. “He went through a schedule (Thursday). Even with the day game he got some things done — hit off velocity, hit spin. He’s run the bases.”

Marte is batting .308 with five six homers, 19 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 41 games this season.

To make room for Marte on the 25-man active roster, infielder/outfielder José Osuna was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

The Pirates outfield is now crowded with Marte joining Gregory Polanco, Corey Dickerson and top outfield prospect Austin Meadows.