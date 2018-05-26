Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST END (KDKA) — Three people were injured and two pets were rescued when an RV crashed into a West End building Saturday afternoon.

It happened along Greentree Road at Woodville Avenue just after 1 p.m.

Police say an RV experienced a mechanical failure and went out of control, causing the vehicle to crash into at least two cars before it slammed into the side of a building.

Two people, a dog and a cat were trapped in the wreckage when emergency crews arrived on the scene. The two people and the dog were quickly extricated from the RV.

Emergency crews could hear the cat crying and went into the building through the front door. They were able to dig the cat, which was in a cage, out of the debris.

The two people who were inside the RV were sent to the hospital and were last reported to be in stable condition. The driver of one of the vehicles the RV struck was also sent to the hospital in stable condition.

Both the pets were reported to be OK without any significant injuries.

The crash is under investigation. No charges have been filed.