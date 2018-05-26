Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Live music, cocktails, food — and the possibility to be cast in a Netflix series!

Wigle Whiskey Barrelhouse & Whiskey Garden will host an open casting call for the Netflix series “Mindhunter,” which is currently filming its second season in and around the Pittsburgh area.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 7 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There will be pay-as-you-go cocktails in the outdoor garden, food from Babcia’s Lunchbox and live music from Soccershoe.

Individuals will be seen by casting agents on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, visit wiglewhiskey.com/netflix-mindhunter-open-casting-call.