CRAFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman was shot in the head in a Pittsburgh neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 900 block of Woodlow Street in Crafton Heights at around 12:15 a.m.

Officers found a female with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but she has since has been upgraded to stable condition.

Witnesses said people were standing outside when a vehicle drove up and someone inside began shooting. Multiple shots were fired.

Police are investigating.