BEECHVIEW (KDKA) — Water gushed down a Beechview street for hours Sunday after a water main break.

Resident Halli Dianna, who just moved into the area about a week ago, says her neighbors were outside around 8 a.m., watching the water rush down Rutherford Avenue.

Through a crack in the road, water could be seen rushing underneath the pavement, and Dianna fears the road is collapsing.

Resident Taylor Leturgey said there was about 8 inches of water in his basement.

“Our street is known for flooding, water coming down the hill a lot, so I’d like to see a little bit higher of a curb or something just to prevent this from happening again,” Leturgey said.

Firefighters, police and Pennsylvania American Water crews were on the scene to make repairs and block off the street.