Filed Under:Danica Patrick, Indy 500

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Danica Patrick’s racing career ended with a wreck in Turn 2 at the track that made her famous.

Patrick had been running near the middle of the pack in the Indy 500 when she lost control, slid hard into the outside wall, then caromed across the track and hit the inside barrier.

The rest of the field missed Patrick as she came to rest on the infield grass.

Patrick, who shot to prominence by finishing fourth as a rookie in 2005, announced earlier this year that she would step away from racing after the Indy 500. The race capped her “Danica Double,” which began at the Daytona 500, where she also crashed out well short of the finish.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch