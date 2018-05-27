Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller.

Rudy Giuliani says on “Fox News Sunday” that “if they don’t show us these documents, we’re just going to have to say no.”

Giuliani wants information on the use of a government informant who approached members of Trump’s campaign in a possible bid to glean intelligence on Russian efforts to sway the presidential election. Trump has made unproven claims of FBI misconduct and political bias and has denounced the informant as “a spy.”

Giuliani says that Trump wants the interview but that he personally can’t recommend it “if this is a trap for perjury.”

