PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A group of Marine Corps. veterans remembered their fallen comrades by running a 100-mile relay over the weekend.

It started in Hermitage, Mercer County, on Saturday and finished up Sunday morning on the North Shore.

“The people in this country that served have gone before myself, really, and what sacrifices they’ve made and their families have made to support this country,” Marine veteran Michael Coggins said.

The day wrapped up with a tailgate event for the veterans and their families.

The runners raised money for charities that support veterans.