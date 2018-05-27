Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARDWICK, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say a Philadelphia man died after collapsing while on a hike with his family in New Jersey.

NJ.com reports that the man was on the Blue Blaze Trail in Warren County’s Hardwick Township, part of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, when he collapsed Saturday.

The National Park Service said in a statement that bystanders and rescue personnel who made it into the remote area tried to revive him, but 56-year-old Todd Boschetto was pronounced dead.

Rescue workers from the National Park Service, state park police and forest fire service responded along with search and rescue workers and emergency responders from Blairstown.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)