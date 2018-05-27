Filed Under:Lightning, United Kingdom

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (CBS) — Lightning lit up the sky across the UK over the weekend.

British meteorologists say thousands of lightning strikes hit the nation late Saturday and early Sunday during a powerful thunderstorm.

Cell phone footage obtained by the Associated Press shows multiple lightning strikes over London.

Meteorologist Charlie Powell said information suggested there were “somewhere between 15,000 and 20,000 strikes across the U.K. during the overnight period.”

A lightning strike disabled a fueling system at a London-area airport, causing hundreds of delays and multiple flight cancellations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch