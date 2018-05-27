Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (CBS) — Lightning lit up the sky across the UK over the weekend.

British meteorologists say thousands of lightning strikes hit the nation late Saturday and early Sunday during a powerful thunderstorm.

Cell phone footage obtained by the Associated Press shows multiple lightning strikes over London.

Meteorologist Charlie Powell said information suggested there were “somewhere between 15,000 and 20,000 strikes across the U.K. during the overnight period.”

A lightning strike disabled a fueling system at a London-area airport, causing hundreds of delays and multiple flight cancellations.