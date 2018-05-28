Filed Under:Alberto, National Hurricane Center

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Subtropical Storm Alberto will likely make landfall in the northern Gulf Coast Monday afternoon or evening.

(Photo Courtesy: NOAA)

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said in an advisory issued at 8 a.m. EDT that the storm’s center was located about 100 miles (165 kilometers) south-southeast of Destin, Florida, and moving north at 6 mph (9 kph).

Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 65 mph (100 kph).

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for an area stretching from Florida’s Suwannee River to the border of Alabama and Mississippi.

A storm surge watch remains in effect for much of northern Florida, from the Suwannee to Navarre in the Panhandle. A storm surge watch means life-threatening inundations are possible from rising water moving inland from the coast. Destin and Panama City Beach are within the watch area.

