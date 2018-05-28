Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) – A power outage at an amusement park in Ohio left riders stranded on some of its roller coasters and other rides.

A spokesman for Cedar Point in Sandusky says the outage Monday afternoon was caused by a car that hit a utility pole.

We’re currently experiencing a power outage in a portion of the park. Ohio Edison is currently addressing this and will restore power as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience! — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) May 28, 2018

Crews were able to restore power within about two hours.

Power has been restored and rides are opening as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience. — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) May 28, 2018

Photos shared on social media by people at the park along Lake Erie show riders stuck on a train going up the 300-foot tall Millennium Force roller coaster.

Millennium Force has been like this for 45 minutes 🙊 pic.twitter.com/a0UBiTNTAC — sarah🐢🌸 (@sarah_lizzzzz) May 28, 2018

Park is still down, has been off and on since 1:30ish. Feel bad for these people and the other rides. Luckily we are in the shade. pic.twitter.com/O1tK1jKSEq — TrippleSteve (@TheSilentSentry) May 28, 2018

Park employees were helping people off the rides.

