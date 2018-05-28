Representatives from the Pa. Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores stopped by PTL to make some summer porch sipping drinks!

Front Porch Tea (Cocktail of the Month)

1-750 mL jar Ole Smoky Moonshine Peaches

1 ½ c Sweet Carolina Sweet Tea Vodka

¾ c fresh lemon juice

3-4 quarts sweet tea, to taste

1 each, fresh peach slice and mint leaf

Place a large block of ice into a punch bowl. Pour first four ingredients over the ice block and stir to combine. Serve in mason jars. Garnish with fresh peach slice and mint leaf.

Hendrick’s Cucumber Lemonade

3 oz Hendrick’s Gin

2 oz fresh lemon juice

2 oz simple syrup

Seltzer

3 cucumber wheels or strips, thinly sliced

Combine first three ingredients in a tall glass filled with ice. Top with sparking water; stir gently and garnish with cucumber wheels.

Bourbon Colada

1 oz Bird Dog Kentucky Bourbon

1 oz white rum

3-4 oz coconut cream

4 oz pineapple wedges (or chunks)

Pineapple wedge

Fresh strawberries

Blend first four ingredients with ice and serve in a hurricane glass. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and fresh strawberries on a skewer.

Kentucky Lemon Drop

1 ¼ oz Jim Beam Devil’s Cut

½ oz Limoncello

2 oz sweet & sour mix

5-6 fresh spearmint leaves

Lemon wheel

Combine first four ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass with an optional sugared rim. Garnish with a lemon wheel.