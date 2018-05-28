Filed Under:Fine Wine And Good Spirits, Local TV

Representatives from the Pa. Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores stopped by PTL to make some summer porch sipping drinks!

Front Porch Tea (Cocktail of the Month)

  • 1-750 mL jar Ole Smoky Moonshine Peaches
  • 1 ½ c Sweet Carolina Sweet Tea Vodka
  • ¾ c fresh lemon juice
  • 3-4 quarts sweet tea, to taste
  • 1 each, fresh peach slice and mint leaf

Place a large block of ice into a punch bowl. Pour first four ingredients over the ice block and stir to combine. Serve in mason jars. Garnish with fresh peach slice and mint leaf.

Hendrick’s Cucumber Lemonade

  • 3 oz Hendrick’s Gin
  • 2 oz fresh lemon juice
  • 2 oz simple syrup
  • Seltzer
  • 3 cucumber wheels or strips, thinly sliced

Combine first three ingredients in a tall glass filled with ice. Top with sparking water; stir gently and garnish with cucumber wheels.

Bourbon Colada

  • 1 oz Bird Dog Kentucky Bourbon
  • 1 oz white rum
  • 3-4 oz coconut cream
  • 4 oz pineapple wedges (or chunks)
  • Pineapple wedge
  • Fresh strawberries

Blend first four ingredients with ice and serve in a hurricane glass. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and fresh strawberries on a skewer.

Kentucky Lemon Drop

  • 1 ¼ oz Jim Beam Devil’s Cut
  • ½ oz Limoncello
  • 2 oz sweet & sour mix
  • 5-6 fresh spearmint leaves
    Lemon wheel

Combine first four ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass with an optional sugared rim. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

