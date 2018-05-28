Representatives from the Pa. Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores stopped by PTL to make some summer porch sipping drinks!
Front Porch Tea (Cocktail of the Month)
- 1-750 mL jar Ole Smoky Moonshine Peaches
- 1 ½ c Sweet Carolina Sweet Tea Vodka
- ¾ c fresh lemon juice
- 3-4 quarts sweet tea, to taste
- 1 each, fresh peach slice and mint leaf
Place a large block of ice into a punch bowl. Pour first four ingredients over the ice block and stir to combine. Serve in mason jars. Garnish with fresh peach slice and mint leaf.
Hendrick’s Cucumber Lemonade
- 3 oz Hendrick’s Gin
- 2 oz fresh lemon juice
- 2 oz simple syrup
- Seltzer
- 3 cucumber wheels or strips, thinly sliced
Combine first three ingredients in a tall glass filled with ice. Top with sparking water; stir gently and garnish with cucumber wheels.
Bourbon Colada
- 1 oz Bird Dog Kentucky Bourbon
- 1 oz white rum
- 3-4 oz coconut cream
- 4 oz pineapple wedges (or chunks)
- Pineapple wedge
- Fresh strawberries
Blend first four ingredients with ice and serve in a hurricane glass. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and fresh strawberries on a skewer.
Kentucky Lemon Drop
- 1 ¼ oz Jim Beam Devil’s Cut
- ½ oz Limoncello
- 2 oz sweet & sour mix
- 5-6 fresh spearmint leaves
Lemon wheel
Combine first four ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass with an optional sugared rim. Garnish with a lemon wheel.