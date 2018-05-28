Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) – The Indiana teacher who stopped a school shooting says his swift decisions were the “only acceptable actions” to save his students.

Jason Seaman spoke publicly Monday for the first time, three days after he tackled and disarmed a student with a gun at Noblesville West Middle School.

Seaman was shot but not seriously injured. He wants the public to focus on a 13-year-old girl who was seriously injured.

Ella Whistler is in critical but stable condition. Seaman says her courage is “nothing short of remarkable.”

The 29-year-old seventh-grade teacher says he’s still processing what happened, but he acted because he cares deeply about his students.

Noblesville Superintendent Beth Niedemeyer says the community “endured a horrific and senseless tragedy.” She says Seaman, “put his own life in danger” for others.

Seaman spoke for just a few minutes. He didn’t disclose any details and declined to take questions from reporters.

