WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
Filed Under:Fundraiser, Lemonade Stand, South Carolina

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) – A 9-year-old South Carolina boy selling lemonade to help his sick baby brother raised nearly $6,000 in two hours.

Andrew Emery wants to help his parents pay for the medical bills for his little brother Dylan. The infant suffers from Krabbe disease, a rare and often lethal neurological condition.

So on Saturday, Emery spent two hours at used truck dealership Southern Wheels in Greenwood, selling lemonade and #TeamDylan t-shirts.

He raised $5,860 to be added to $1,300 raised at a Friday benefit concert and $5,600 from a GoFundMe site for his brother, currently in a Pittsburgh hospital.

Andrew told The Index-Journal of Greenwood that he wants to buy his baby brother a teddy bear along with paying his medical bills.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch