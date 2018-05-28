WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) — One person was rescued in a Lawrence County creek Monday afternoon and another is reportedly missing.

Emergency crews were searching Connoquenessing Creek in Ellwood City for at least an hour.

One person was rescued from a rock with assistance from the Beaver Falls Fire Department. While he was stuck on the rock, he was telling rescue workers where another person he was with was last seen.

lawrence county possible drowning 1 Rescued In Connoquenessing Creek, 1 Reportedly Missing

(Photo Credit: Joe Sobczak)

Multiple ambulances and other emergency vehicles were seen at a command center set up near the intersection of Pittsburgh Circle and 2nd Street.

Further information has not yet been released.

